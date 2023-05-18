2024 Toyota Tacoma Official: New Hybrid, Trailhunter Trim, And A Huge Tech Upgrade

Toyota has revealed the 2024 Tacoma, an entirely new iteration of the ever-popular midsize pickup. Now in its fourth generation, the truck promises more refinement and better fuel economy thanks to an optional hybrid gas engine, while the cabin gets a tech upgrade, too. It's also more striking to look at, borrowing styling cues from its bigger SUV and truck siblings.

That means a narrow body and wide upper grille, high-mount headlamps, functional air intakes on the side, and standard spoilers. The new 2024 Tacoma Trailhunter has 2.5-inch forged monotube shocks with rear external piggyback style remote reservoirs, a choice of 5- or 6-foot bed Double Cab configurations, and 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T tires, plus a beefy 20-inch LED light bar.

Toyota

Underneath is the same TNGA-F global truck platform that we've already seen Toyota use on the Tundra and the Sequoia. That means a new, high-strength boxed, steel-ladder frame, with optional multi-link coil rear suspension. A Tacoma TRD Pro grade gets Fox internal bypass 2.5-inch manual modal Quick Switch 3 (QS3) shocks, the same tires as the Trailhunter, and tougher body protection.