2024 Toyota Tacoma Official: New Hybrid, Trailhunter Trim, And A Huge Tech Upgrade
Toyota has revealed the 2024 Tacoma, an entirely new iteration of the ever-popular midsize pickup. Now in its fourth generation, the truck promises more refinement and better fuel economy thanks to an optional hybrid gas engine, while the cabin gets a tech upgrade, too. It's also more striking to look at, borrowing styling cues from its bigger SUV and truck siblings.
That means a narrow body and wide upper grille, high-mount headlamps, functional air intakes on the side, and standard spoilers. The new 2024 Tacoma Trailhunter has 2.5-inch forged monotube shocks with rear external piggyback style remote reservoirs, a choice of 5- or 6-foot bed Double Cab configurations, and 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T tires, plus a beefy 20-inch LED light bar.
Underneath is the same TNGA-F global truck platform that we've already seen Toyota use on the Tundra and the Sequoia. That means a new, high-strength boxed, steel-ladder frame, with optional multi-link coil rear suspension. A Tacoma TRD Pro grade gets Fox internal bypass 2.5-inch manual modal Quick Switch 3 (QS3) shocks, the same tires as the Trailhunter, and tougher body protection.
Two engines with a mild hybrid option
As for engines, the Toyota will have two to choose between. As standard, the 2024 Tacoma gets a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, with 228 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque on the SR trim. That's bumped up to 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft on other grades when paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. However, a six-speed manual Tacoma will also be offered, with 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.
The upgrade engine is the i-FORCE MAX hybrid, with 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. It pairs a 2.4-liter gas engine with a 48hp electric motor integrated into the standard eight-speed transmission. Toyota says fuel economy gets a bump up, too, though final figures will be confirmed closer to release.
Rear-wheel drive Tacomas will have an automatic limited-slip differential; the four-wheel-drive versions will get an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case — with high/low range along with Active Traction Control (A-TRAC) — and an automatic limited-slip differential (Auto LSD). The TRD PreRunner, TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter grades get an electronic locking rear differential, while the new 2024 Tacoma Limited grade gets a full-time four-wheel-drive system, with i-FORCE MAX models packing a center locking differential.
Tech upgrades in the cabin
Inside, there's an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen as standard, with a 14-inch version as an option. Either way, it runs the latest Toyota infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, optional Qi wireless phone charging, and multiple USB-C ports for data and power. More affordable trims get a 7-inch gauge cluster; higher grades get fully-digital 12.3-inch instrumentation instead.
Keyless entry with push-button start is standard across the board; a digital key and a Smart Card key are offered, too. A 10-speaker JBL audio system is available with a removable JBL FLEX portable speaker that can be used either as a center channel speaker when docked, or as a Bluetooth speaker for camping or tailgating.
Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 is standard across the board, with adaptive cruise control, lane tracking assist, lane departure alert with steering assist, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, and the new Proactive Driving Assist. That uses cameras and radar to help brake into curves and add steering assistance.
A bigger, more functional bed
The bed — 7% larger in volume, Toyota says — can be had with a power tailgate and a 400W AC inverter on the gas-only grades. The i-FORCE MAX hybrid upgrades that to a 2,400W AC inverter as standard. The 2024 Tacoma Trailhunter gets a high-output air compressor in the bed as standard, too.
Maximum towing capacity will be 6,500 pounds, assuming you've coughed up for the SR5 i-FORCE or TRD PreRunner XtraCab grades. Maximum payload is 1,709 pounds on the TRD Off-Road trim. Toyota will offer a trailer brake controller, trailer backup guide, and digital display mirror, in addition to a 360-degree camera. Correctly programmed with the trailer's length, the blind spot warning system will take it into account for its alerts.
All in all, the 2024 Tacoma is shaping up to be more stylish, more practical, and more tech-savvy. The big question is pricing, and that's something Toyota will be confirming closer to the new pickup's arrival in dealerships. That'll take place later in 2023 for the standard engine, with the i-FORCE MAX models arriving in early 2024.