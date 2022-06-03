2022 Toyota Tundra Review: Better In Almost Every Way

The 2022 Toyota Tundra had a lot of ground to make up. Its predecessor felt dated five years ago, much less in the face of more modern, capable, and tech-savvy alternatives from Chevrolet, Ford, and Ram, and today, the truck buying audience has never been more demanding. With pickup sales still skyrocketing, compromise simply cannot be on the menu.

Updates, revamps, and general massaging had left the outgoing Tundra looking pretty fresh still, at least, particularly in TRD Pro form. This new 2022 version picks up from where that left off. The grille has hopped aboard industry trends and increased in size, its chainmail-style mesh emphasized by a ring of chrome that extends — handlebar mustache style — down into the front bumpers.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

It's cleaner overall than the old Tundra, and certainly isn't short on presence — even if things get less dramatic from the side and rear views. Pricing is aggressive, too, kicking off at $35,950 (plus destination) for the SR trim, $47,550 for the Limited, and $57,690 for the Platinum you see here. Like the rest of the truck industry, Toyota has embraced the idea that pickup buyers are willing to spend big if the opportunity is there: A 2022 Tundra TRD Pro starts at $67,505, while the most lavish Capstone trim begins at $74,230.