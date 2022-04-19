Lexus Interface Review (2022): A Long-Overdue Infotainment Upgrade

Trying to find something automotive media collectively agrees on is generally a recipe for frustration (and arguments; so, so many arguments) but the hair-tearing awfulness of the Lexus infotainment system has consistently been a safe topic. Bland bordering on outright ugly, its numerous menus and options are navigated by a touchpad experience that would be underwhelming on a $300 laptop. Factor in the sad-robot bloops as you scroll around, and it's no real surprise that the system crops up in the "Cons" column of most Lexus reviews.

It's related, of course, to Toyota's infotainment system, but somehow Lexus' version is all the more galling. Probably because it's found in cars that command price tags that are two, three times more expensive than their Toyota cousins. I'll stomach uninspiring graphics in a $22k Corolla, but the non-touch display and fiddling trackpad you get in a $101k Lexus LC convertible is a lot tougher to wave through.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Indeed, beyond a few other mechanical odd decisions, Lexus' dashboard software has long been the biggest drawback to picking a car or SUV from the brand. It's not to say the absence of a touchscreen needs to be a dealbreaker, period: see, for example of how you can make it work far more convincingly, Acura's True Touchpad interface. More that, whether it's Lexus' touchpad or its even more awful little joystick, the implementation just didn't live up to the rest of the car.