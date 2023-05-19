Why The 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter Is So Special

After a long wait peppered with teaser images, Toyota finally lifted the veil on its highly anticipated 2024 fourth-generation Tacoma. You can read full details on the newest midsize truck here, but let's drill down deeper into the exciting new Trailhunter trim level, which is unseating the TRD Pro as the top dog option for hardcore off-roaders and overlanders.

Toyota brought in not one but two of the biggest names in off-road parts to collaborate on the Trailhunter: Australia-based ARB and its subsidiary Old Man Emu. The Trailhunter starts with the i-FORCE MAX powertrain, a turbocharged 2.4-liter mild-hybrid four-cylinder that produces 326 horsepower and 465 ft-lbs of torque — a mind-blowing amount of torque from a four-cylinder which will almost certainly come in handy on the trail. In fact, Toyota claims that i-FORCE MAX-equipped Tacoma of any flavor can climb an 8% paved grade without needing to downshift.

Behind the i-FORCE MAX is an 8-speed automatic transmission (a manual transmission is only available with the less powerful i-FORCE engine), a two-speed transfer case, and an electric locking differential for the rear axle. In the suspension department, we find 2.5-inch forged monotube shocks with remote reservoirs at all four corners.

The Trailhunter is fitted with coil spring suspension front and rear, as are all of the higher trim level Tacomas, but with exclusive bronze-colored forged aluminum upper control arms embossed with the word "Trailhunter." There's also an electric disconnect for the front sway bar to allow for increased articulation, like the Jeep Rubicon.

Lastly, the rolling stock consists of 33-inch tall Goodyear Territory R/T tires, shared with the TRD Pro, but on bespoke Trailhunter 18" diameter bronze wheels.