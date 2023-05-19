Why The 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter Is So Special
After a long wait peppered with teaser images, Toyota finally lifted the veil on its highly anticipated 2024 fourth-generation Tacoma. You can read full details on the newest midsize truck here, but let's drill down deeper into the exciting new Trailhunter trim level, which is unseating the TRD Pro as the top dog option for hardcore off-roaders and overlanders.
Toyota brought in not one but two of the biggest names in off-road parts to collaborate on the Trailhunter: Australia-based ARB and its subsidiary Old Man Emu. The Trailhunter starts with the i-FORCE MAX powertrain, a turbocharged 2.4-liter mild-hybrid four-cylinder that produces 326 horsepower and 465 ft-lbs of torque — a mind-blowing amount of torque from a four-cylinder which will almost certainly come in handy on the trail. In fact, Toyota claims that i-FORCE MAX-equipped Tacoma of any flavor can climb an 8% paved grade without needing to downshift.
Behind the i-FORCE MAX is an 8-speed automatic transmission (a manual transmission is only available with the less powerful i-FORCE engine), a two-speed transfer case, and an electric locking differential for the rear axle. In the suspension department, we find 2.5-inch forged monotube shocks with remote reservoirs at all four corners.
The Trailhunter is fitted with coil spring suspension front and rear, as are all of the higher trim level Tacomas, but with exclusive bronze-colored forged aluminum upper control arms embossed with the word "Trailhunter." There's also an electric disconnect for the front sway bar to allow for increased articulation, like the Jeep Rubicon.
Lastly, the rolling stock consists of 33-inch tall Goodyear Territory R/T tires, shared with the TRD Pro, but on bespoke Trailhunter 18" diameter bronze wheels.
They've truly thought of everything
Underneath the truck, we find a bevy of skid plates to protect the mechanical bits, as well as a set of beefy rock sliders to protect the body sheet metal. Toyota really has considered every last detail, because there's even a high-mounted exhaust tip to prevent ground contact on the trail. Above that exhaust tip is a high-clearance ARB steel rear bumper with recovery hooks (powder-coated red, of course) and a mating point for high-lift jacks.
The bronze accent theme carries to the grille, which also houses an integral 20-inch LED light bar. The cargo bed also had a brace of LED lights, said to be handy for camping. Toyota generously provides three auxiliary toggle switches on the dashboard, so you won't have to hack your interior to control aftermarket accessories like more lights or a winch. Speaking of camping, once you reach your dispersed site, you can plug all of your peripherals into one of two electrical outlets, powered by a 2400W AC inverter.
An ARB bed utility bar is also included, with removable MOLLE panels. Beyond that, it's up to buyers to personalize the truck to their specific needs, building out the bed rack system to support additional gear like canopies, rooftop tents, or even a camp shower. Fortunately, Toyota is there to support that endeavor with its new Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program that offers a limitless assortment of accessories for overland adventures. For convenience, the purchase of these items can be rolled into the truck financing and associated monthly payment.
You can get a long cargo bed
The Trailhunter is offered exclusively in a four-door crew cab configuration (Double Cab in Toyota speak), with either a 5-foot cargo bed or a longer 6-foot bed length. With some automakers pairing crew cabs exclusively with 5-foot beds — like Chevy's Colorado — it's a pleasant surprise to see the 6-foot option present on the Trailhunter.
Some off-roaders might gripe that the longer wheelbase and increased overall length will be a liability on particularly challenging off-road trails, but consider that many of these trucks will also see more pedestrian duties like Home Depot runs or moving furniture, where the extra 12-inches of bed length can really come in handy.
Although the 2024 Tacoma will go on sale later this year, trucks with the iFORCE MAX powerplant, which includes the Trailhunter, won't be available until early-2024. Pricing hasn't yet been announced, but we fully expect the Trailhunter to eclipse the outgoing TRD Pro, which retails for $49,390 with an automatic transmission.