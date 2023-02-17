2023 Chevrolet Colorado First Drive: Midsize Truck Is Heavy On Swagger

Look at this truck — how could you not want to scamper all over it? The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado swaggers with a tougher and more aggressive look than the outgoing truck, even in the more basic entry-level models, thanks to a more forward front axle and a lower stance. The tailgate is a perfect place to lean while framing photos of the ocean; the textured step cutouts that support an easy climb up to the bed are also a convenient place to temporarily set down a snack.

All the fanfare over new, affordable, compact unibody pickups has, by proximity, cast a similar glow over the sometimes-overlooked midsizers: the Canyons, Frontiers, and Rangers of the world. In other words, it's the perfect time for a full redesign of the Chevy Colorado, which offers something close to full truck functionality (at least in terms of performance and robustness) without the price or size commitment of the full-size Silverado. The exterior and interior design, powertrain, and electrical architecture are all new, and combined, they make for an enjoyable driving experience with tons of potential for adventure.

Here's what we learned over a sunny day testing the Z71 and Trail Boss models in the 'burbs, pie shops and desert trails surrounding San Diego.