2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Gets More Lift, More Width, More Off-Road Talent

Designed for fans of uncompromising pickups that aren't necessarily outsized, General Motors will soon be offering a significant off-road improvement over its previous GMC Canyon models in the shape of a 2023 midsize pickup, which also shares some DNA with the 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Overland and the 2022 GMC Sierra.

GMC

Unveiled on August 11, 2022, the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X doesn't stray too far from a familiar formula for the brand. Dubbed "the official vehicle of nowhere" by GMC, that means a burlier exterior, a standard factory lift, and a widened track. However it pairs that with plenty of technology, too, plus a revamped interior design.

GMC

It's the first in the Canyon series to receive the AT4X trim, which originated with the 2022 GMC Sierra. As we noted in our first drive of that truck, the AT4X trim provides significant upgrades to the grille, chassis, interior, and engine, and in fact left the Sierra a potential contender against the all-powerful Ford F-150 Raptor.

GMC

AT4X is an upgraded version of the AT4 trim, with the ultra-wide track equipped with 33-inch mud terrain tires, as well as multimatic DSSV shocks for improved suspension damping. The trim also gets underbody cameras that can view both in front and behind the truck. In all, there are up to 10 cameras that can track off-road performance, which is displayed to the driver on dashboard screens