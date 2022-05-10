2022 GMC Sierra First Drive: Tux To Trail, Denali Ultimate And AT4X Have It Covered

The interior sees some welcome changes, bringing the materials and layout back in line with the competition; some might say, bringing it to where it should have been when this generation of truck was introduced a few years ago. A new 13.4-inch infotainment touchscreen (fitted to SLE trims and above) looks impressive, and gives enough visual real estate to display a standard wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto interface as well as a small section off to the side for a clock or other information. Much like on the new Hummer EV, Google is built into the new Sierra on all models except the Pro.

Adding to the center touchscreens, a standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (again, SLE trim and above) is configurable to display a wealth of information. Both of these screens are bright and clear without being distracting, and I found the center display especially useful when navigating obstacles off-road with the remarkably clear exterior camera displays. I'll have you know that the scrapes on the lower air dam on the blue truck in these photos were there when I hopped in for the first time.

GMC has added an available 15-inch multi-color heads-up display as well, which will project navigation and vehicle information virtually onto the road ahead. Using some creative math known not to my kids' pre-calculus teacher, GMC marketers claim the combination of these three available screens as "more than 40 diagonal inches" of digital display space.