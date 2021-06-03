2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro gains improved suspension and style

Toyota has revealed the 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro pickup. The truck is designed for those who need the suspension and technology to enjoy the trails and rough off-road terrain. For 2022, performance has been increased with the next-generation Tacoma TRD Pro using special TRD-tuned FOX internal bypass shocks that promise optimal performance on and off-road.

The most significant change to the suspension comes in increased ground clearance for the pickup with a suspension lift of 1.5 inches in the front and 0.5 inches in the rear. The higher suspension gives more off-road capability and helps the truck to clear trail obstacles. Tacoma TRD Pro now has a 36.4-degree approach angle, 24.7-degree departure angle, and 26.6-degree breakover angle.

All of those measurements are an improvement over the previous generation TRD Pro pickup. Along with the lifted front end comes new TRD-engineered upper control arms with machine-forged aluminum construction for improved strength. The new control arms allow the new FOX shocks to use additional rebound stroke offered by the lifted suspension by adjusting the angle of the ball-joint mount.

TRD Pro also gets new black TRD wheels that provide a wider track width than stock fitted with new Goodyear Territory all-terrain tires with an aggressive sidewall design. The pickup in the images shows off a new color for 2022 called Electric Lime Metallic that is exclusive to the TRD Pro. The vehicle is also offered in Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, and Midnight Black Metallic for 2022.

Other features for the truck include a heritage-inspired front grille with a color-keyed surround, available hood graphics to complement the blacked-out hood scoop, and a color-keyed rear bumper, door handles, and power outside mirrors with turn signal indicators. The truck also has black fender flares. The 2022 model also gets a new TRD Pro stamping on the rear quarter panel of the truck, with all badges finished in black. All Tacoma TRD Pro models are offered with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic and use a 3.5-liter V-6 making 278 horsepower and 265 pound-foot of torque. Pricing is a mystery at this time.