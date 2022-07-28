2023 Chevrolet Colorado Focuses Its Upgrades Where They Matter Most

Chevrolet's midsize truck is getting a big makeover, with the 2023 Colorado streamlining its engine options, adding practicality and tech, and introducing more off-road choices including a new Colorado Trail Boss. It's Chevy's attempt to push back at strong competition — from rivals old and new — in a segment that has seen considerable growth.

It's been a particular success for Chevrolet, and not just in outright sales. The hope, when the automaker first launched the US-spec Colorado back in 2014, was that it would bring new customers to the brand rather than cannibalize existing Silverado owners. That not only turned out to be the case, but Chevy says that in fact there is minimal interaction between the two, with few Colorado owners choosing to step up to the larger truck.

Instead, the focus with the 2023 Colorado is to give midsize truck buyers more options: particularly if they're in the market for a sportier, off-road pickup. There'll be five versions, from the Work Truck (WT) and LT, through the familiar Z71 and potent ZR2 trims, and for the first time a Trail Boss, too.