Toyota Teases Manual Transmission For 2024 Tacoma

Manual transmissions are alive and well on a number of enthusiast cars, namely the hotter offerings like the Honda Civic Type R or the Toyota Corolla GR hatchback. However, on pickups, that's a different story: most manufacturers have done away with a "standard" transmission altogether on trucks. However, the next generation 2024 Toyota Tacoma is still fighting the fight to keep a stick.

According to a press release from Toyota, the newest Tacoma will keep a six-speed manual transmission. It's worth noting that a manual transmission is only available on a select few trims for the current 2023 Tacoma, and is completely absent on the base "SR" trim.

Manual purists will likely rejoice at the continued inclusion of a six-speed manual. For everyone else, the new generation offers a lot of tweaks and improvements over prior Tacoma models. Although exact details are scarce, Toyota has teased a few other aspects of the new truck.

Perhaps the biggest update is i-Force Max electrification. The current full-size Tundra trucks benefit from hybrid technology by way of an additional electric motor. It is not known in what form i-Force Max technology will take on the 2024 Tacoma.