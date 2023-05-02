Ford's Bronco Trail App Could Tempt You Off-Road

The ability to go off-roading is one of the main allures of the Ford Bronco. It has a high ride height, can be fitted with big knobby tires right from the factory, and it's shaped like a brick. There are few things off-roading enthusiasts like more. Ford has released a mobile app especially suited for the Bronco called the "Trail App."

The Trail App seeks to guide Bronco owners through off-road trails by giving them a lot of data about how their Bronco handles pavement-agnostic driving and the specific details of the trail itself, according to a Ford press release. The app comes pre-loaded with 1,200 trails in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, totaling about 18,000 miles.

It's not just a FitBit for your Bronco. The trail map also highlights scenic overlooks, photo opportunities, and potential dangers. And because it's 2023, the app lets you share your trail adventures with other Bronco app users.