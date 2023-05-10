This Is The 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor Finally Coming To The U.S.
Ford's performance-blessed truck family is gaining a new member: the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor. It's not the first time the midsize pickup has sported the Raptor badge, but it will be the first time Ford offers the truck in North America. It'll slot into the range with the F-150 Raptor, F-150 Raptor R, and the Bronco Raptor, and in fact, the new Ranger Raptor shares some important similarities with its SUV cousin.
The key is the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which is exclusively the plaything of the Raptor in the new Ranger line-up. It's good for 405 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque, paired with the 10-speed transmission and paddle shifters. Seven drive modes are on offer — Normal, Tow/Haul, Sport, Slippery, Off-Road, Rock Crawl, and Baja — and there's a Quiet option for hopefully not waking the neighbors on early morning starts.
The Raptor truck takes the regular 2024 Ranger's fully boxed frame and adds front rail reinforcement, as well as bolstering the front shock towers, rear shock brackets, and suspension mounting points. Then, Ford adds lightweight aluminum upper and lower control arms, with Watts link rear suspension and trailing arms. FOX 2.5-inch Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks use coilovers at the front and piggyback reservoirs at the rear, and altogether there's 1.5 inches more suspension travel versus the standard truck.
Wider, meaner, louder
Ford doesn't stop there, and the 2024 Ranger Raptor certainly looks the part. It's 3.5-inches wider than the standard Ranger, with a 67-inch track, and the Raptor gets unique flared fenders, contrast wheel lip moldings, a unique front bumper — with a trimmer, 32-degree approach angle — and a unique grille with bold FORD lettering. Unique running boards, rear bumper, and rear haunches are all standard, too.
33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain KO3 tires on 17-inch wheels are factory-fit, with optional beadlock capable wheels with available bead locks offered. The front bash plate has been toughened up versus the regular Ranger, too, made of high-strength steel, and Ford also adds a dedicated engine, transfer case, and fuel tank shields.
Locking differentials front and rear come standard, along with four-wheel drive. There's an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case and an active exhaust system which — in Baja mode — has a straight pipe configuration for maximum flow and soundtrack. A high-flow induction system for the new turbo helps achieve 90% of peak horsepower at the redline.
A focused and tech-savvy interior
Inside, the 2024 Ranger Raptor bears a few differences from the standard truck. The new Ford Performance front seats add extra bolstering, and the automaker throws in some contrast Code Orange trim, too. The steering wheel has cast magnesium alloy paddles and a Raptor centering mark at the top, while a My Mode button summons a pre-configured set of favorite settings.
The 12.4-inch digital driver cluster gets custom graphics, including a performance shift indicator. The 12-inch SYNC 4A center touchscreen is standard, too, as is B&O audio. Six upfitter switches are preinstalled in the overhead console, to make wiring up accessories easier, though you do lose a little practicality on the truck side of things: tow rating dips to 5,510 pounds, while payload rating is 1,411 pounds.
All in all, there's a whole lot to like here, if you've always wanted a Raptor pickup but didn't need the scale (and expense) of the F-150's version. Ford says the 2024 Ranger Raptor will be priced from $56,960 (including $1,595 destination) and will go on sale later this month. Deliveries are expected to begin later in 2023.