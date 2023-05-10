This Is The 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor Finally Coming To The U.S.

Ford's performance-blessed truck family is gaining a new member: the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor. It's not the first time the midsize pickup has sported the Raptor badge, but it will be the first time Ford offers the truck in North America. It'll slot into the range with the F-150 Raptor, F-150 Raptor R, and the Bronco Raptor, and in fact, the new Ranger Raptor shares some important similarities with its SUV cousin.

The key is the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which is exclusively the plaything of the Raptor in the new Ranger line-up. It's good for 405 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque, paired with the 10-speed transmission and paddle shifters. Seven drive modes are on offer — Normal, Tow/Haul, Sport, Slippery, Off-Road, Rock Crawl, and Baja — and there's a Quiet option for hopefully not waking the neighbors on early morning starts.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The Raptor truck takes the regular 2024 Ranger's fully boxed frame and adds front rail reinforcement, as well as bolstering the front shock towers, rear shock brackets, and suspension mounting points. Then, Ford adds lightweight aluminum upper and lower control arms, with Watts link rear suspension and trailing arms. FOX 2.5-inch Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks use coilovers at the front and piggyback reservoirs at the rear, and altogether there's 1.5 inches more suspension travel versus the standard truck.