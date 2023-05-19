When Is The 2024 Toyota Tacoma Coming Out And What Is The Price?

The new 2024 Toyota Tacoma is inching closer and closer to a reality and today Toyota has released a long list of specifications and features that set the new generation 'Taco apart from the generation of yesteryear. Perhaps the most important aspect of any self-respecting truck is the powertrain and its frame. The new standard engine is a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-banger that generates 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. The i-Force MAX hybrid coming later bumps it up to 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. As for the frame, it's built on the same platform as the existing Tundra and Sequoia, meaning that it's likely capable of accomplishing some real work.

Price is also a huge factor when it comes to trucks, and with the nature of the truck market in 2023, trucks aren't exactly on the affordable end of the spectrum. In the press release divulging all the details on its newest truck that will supposedly take the trails by storm, Toyota has not announced what it will cost. But the 2023 Tacoma can give a clearer picture. The base 2023 Tacoma SR retails for $28,250 with no options. Given the fact that the new Tacoma has more standard features and significantly more horsepower (278 horsepower compared to the old model's 159 horsepower), it's safe to say the base price will probably be higher.