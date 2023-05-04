2024 Toyota Tacoma: Every Configuration We Expect To See At The Reveal

Toyota is continuing to drop hints about the newest generation 2024 Toyota Tacoma ahead of its official launch on May 19th. It's already been seen that it will launch with an available six-speed manual transmission as well as a ton of changes that include electrification technology and a new overlanding-focused "Trailhunter" trim level and equipment package. As of now, it is still not known what all versions of the truck will actually look like before the reveal, but Toyota has dropped a few hints as to the general shape of the truck, as well as its different body configurations.

In what's likely good news for farmers and tradesmen, the 2024 Tacoma will retain a single cab long bed configuration. Some lines of work absolutely do not require the ability to seat a lot of people and the longer bed is a necessity. Honest, no-frills trucks are still attractive to a wide variety of truck buyers.