Everything We Know About The 2024 Toyota Tacoma

Toyota's Tacoma has been the best-selling midsize truck in the U.S. for a whopping 17 years in a row, trouncing rivals like the Chevy Colorado and Ford Ranger. But with the competition unveiling major redesigns, Toyota can no longer rest on its laurels if it wants Tacoma to remain king of the hill. It's hard to believe, but the upcoming 2024 model will be the first completely new Tacoma pickup since George W. Bush was President. While the current third-generation Tacoma was unveiled in 2015, the chassis dates back to the second generation from 2005.

Full details are not yet available, but we know that the 2024 Tacoma will ride on Toyota's TNGA-F chassis, a modular platform that's shared with other trucks like the Tundra, Sequoia, and Lexus LX600. That's great news for future Tacoma owners because the TNGA-F platform has coil spring rear suspension, which will significantly improve ride quality over the antiquated leaf springs on the current Tacoma.

The new platform will also be accompanied by a much-overdue new engine lineup. The outgoing Tacoma comes with a weak naturally aspirated four-cylinder base engine or an optional V-6 that's less powerful than every other V-6 midsize truck on the market.