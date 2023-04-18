Everything We Know About The 2024 Toyota Tacoma
Toyota's Tacoma has been the best-selling midsize truck in the U.S. for a whopping 17 years in a row, trouncing rivals like the Chevy Colorado and Ford Ranger. But with the competition unveiling major redesigns, Toyota can no longer rest on its laurels if it wants Tacoma to remain king of the hill. It's hard to believe, but the upcoming 2024 model will be the first completely new Tacoma pickup since George W. Bush was President. While the current third-generation Tacoma was unveiled in 2015, the chassis dates back to the second generation from 2005.
Full details are not yet available, but we know that the 2024 Tacoma will ride on Toyota's TNGA-F chassis, a modular platform that's shared with other trucks like the Tundra, Sequoia, and Lexus LX600. That's great news for future Tacoma owners because the TNGA-F platform has coil spring rear suspension, which will significantly improve ride quality over the antiquated leaf springs on the current Tacoma.
The new platform will also be accompanied by a much-overdue new engine lineup. The outgoing Tacoma comes with a weak naturally aspirated four-cylinder base engine or an optional V-6 that's less powerful than every other V-6 midsize truck on the market.
A hybrid version is confirmed
It's rumored that Toyota will package the fourth-gen Tacoma with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, similar to what's powering the Lexus NX350. In the Lexus, this mill makes 275 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, which is a marked increase in torque when compared to the current Tacoma.
It also seems likely that the Lexus' 8-speed automatic transmission will replace the current gen's 6-speed automatic, which is hopelessly outdated. Presently, the Tacoma is the only midsize truck with an available manual transmission, but this tradition seems unlikely to carry over to the new model since consumer demand for stick shifts is so low. Still, we can always hope.
On April 4th, Toyota confirmed in a cryptic press release what most enthusiasts already took for granted — a highly anticipated hybrid powertrain called i-FORCE MAX is on the way for 2024. Again, details are scarce, but we're betting that the setup will be similar to that in the 2023 Toyota Crown or Lexus RX. That is, a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine combined with a pair of electric motors. In those vehicles, this combination is good for 340 to 366 horsepower and approximately 400 pound-feet of torque.
Some sources speculate that a detuned version of the Tundra's V6 engine will get shoehorned into the Tacoma, with or without the hybrid functionality, but it's easy to be skeptical. If the V6 does become a reality, it'll surely be limited to the highest trim levels like the new Trailhunter.
Trailhunter will replace TRD Pro as top trim
The bodywork of the fourth-gen Tacoma is expected to draw a lot of inspiration from the 2021+ Tundra. Toyota recently teased a glimpse of the new tailgate area and indeed, it sports embossed lettering, sequential taillights, and a wraparound bumper, just like its big brother Tundra.
Additional styling clues can be found in Toyota's EV Pickup concept seen at the December 2022 SEMA show, which definitely has Tundra vibes. Just mentally swap the EV's faux grille for a real one. Speaking of a fully electric Tacoma, our friends at MotorTrend expect the Tacoma EV to become a reality in the third quarter of 2024.
So far, there's been no indication of what the 2024 Tacoma's interior might look like. However, much like its exterior, the cabin should parallel the Tundra. That suggests nicer soft-touch materials replacing hard plastics and a more contemporary infotainment system with a larger touchscreen.
Pricing for the '24 Tacoma is still a secret, but we don't expect a significant increase from the 2023 version, which starts at around $28,000. Similarly, trim levels should resemble the current generation, with the exception of a new ultimate off-road trim package called the "Trailhunter," which focuses on overlanding and rock crawling. In a closely cropped photo provided by Toyota (above), the Trailhunter could be seen sporting a steel bumper and red tow hooks from aftermarket purveyor ARB.
It shouldn't be too much longer until Toyota's gradual trickle of information about the new Tacoma turns into a torrent, so stay tuned.