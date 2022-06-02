2023 Lexus RX Gives Controversial Grille An Even Weirder Makeover
If you haven't been paying attention to the growing 2023 Lexus lineup you may have missed the official reveal of the new Lexus RX, though it's tough to imagine people missing its distinctive new face. While some details on the newly-announced hybrid version of the RX model are slim, overall, the 2023 follow-up to this year's Lexus RX is decently swanky. Especially if you take a closer look at the mesh grille, which looks a little more like a pepper shaker than the controversial hourglass "spindle" shape featured on the previous model-year SUV.
The new 2023 RX will feature four different powertrains, but this is the first time a hybrid model featuring the RX 450h+ powertrain will be making its way to the segment as well. Lexus has provided a detailed spec sheet for three of the four engine options:
The base RX 350 model can be specified with either a front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain, whereas the other models are AWD all the way. The zippiest of the upcoming Lexus RX lineup is the RX 500h F SPORT Performance, which is rated to achieve zero to sixty in under 5.9 seconds.
2023 Lexus RX will be arriving by the end of 2022
As for trims, the 2023 RX will be split up six ways: Standard, Premium, RX-first Premium+, Luxury, F SPORT Handling, and an RX-first F SPORT Performance. The latter features a 2.4-liter turbo engine and six-speed automatic transmission. It also runs on the DIRECT4 AWD drivetrain, offering a speedy 367 HP and 406 lbs-ft.
But there are several reasons for autophiles to get excited for the 2023 Lexus RX across all tiers. Lexus is promising a comfier ride, compared to its predecessors, while the underlying GA-K platform trims over 198 lbs of vehicle weight and offers increased leg room over the outgoing SUV as well. Of the powertrains offered in the new Lexus RX, the strongest MPG rating belongs to the RX 350h at 33 MPG, though the RX 500h F-SPORT Performance train still slides in at about 26 MPG.
Inside, the dashboard takes advantage of the 14-inch version of the new Multimedia Touchscreen Display, a welcome upgrade that sees Lexus ditch its little-loved trackpad and joystick in favor of a far more elegant voice and touch UI. The Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, meanwhile, will include a few critical safety features, such as collision detection that can register pedestrians and motorbikes. According to Lexus, the 2023 RX models will arrive in US dealerships by late 2022, with pricing to be confirmed closer to that point.