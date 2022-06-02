2023 Lexus RX Gives Controversial Grille An Even Weirder Makeover

If you haven't been paying attention to the growing 2023 Lexus lineup you may have missed the official reveal of the new Lexus RX, though it's tough to imagine people missing its distinctive new face. While some details on the newly-announced hybrid version of the RX model are slim, overall, the 2023 follow-up to this year's Lexus RX is decently swanky. Especially if you take a closer look at the mesh grille, which looks a little more like a pepper shaker than the controversial hourglass "spindle" shape featured on the previous model-year SUV.

Lexus

The new 2023 RX will feature four different powertrains, but this is the first time a hybrid model featuring the RX 450h+ powertrain will be making its way to the segment as well. Lexus has provided a detailed spec sheet for three of the four engine options:

The base RX 350 model can be specified with either a front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain, whereas the other models are AWD all the way. The zippiest of the upcoming Lexus RX lineup is the RX 500h F SPORT Performance, which is rated to achieve zero to sixty in under 5.9 seconds.