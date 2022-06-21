5 Things You Really Need To Know Before Buying A 2022 Toyota Tundra
Toyota is a company known for producing great vehicles that outlast many other options on the road (via iSeeCars). The automaker's sedans are top-notch and it has sports cars that remain popular among enthusiasts, and then there's Toyota's pickup truck. The Tundra has made a name for itself due to its rugged yet classy appearance and its well-rounded features, making it useful for both work and commuting.
The lineup now includes the 2022 Toyota Tundra, and drivers naturally have questions about whether it's worth upgrading to the latest model. Nowadays these vehicles have to be safe, they have to be packed with technology, and above all else, any new truck has to have a durable bed to compete in the crowded market. What does Toyota bring to the market with its 2022 Tundra pickup, and which features should you know about before buying one of your own? There's a lot to like about the model.
It has a hefty engine
The first questions people have about any potential new truck involve the power and speed of the vehicle. This is important not just because people want to drive fast, but also because the engine makeup determines what a vehicle — especially a truck — will be good for. When it comes to that, the 2022 Toyota Tundra has everything it takes to excel in most driving conditions. The model is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces 389 horsepower at 5,200 rpm, according to Toyota, and offers 479 lb-ft torque at 2,400 rpm.
Some people will notice right off the bat the exclusion of the V8 usually found on the Tundra, however, they'll likely appreciate that this reduction in displacement was made to increase the fuel economy. It should also be noted that this model is more powerful than the 2021 version, which offered 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft torque with a V8 engine.
The 2022 Toyota Tundra sports a 10-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission. The model includes things like uphill and downhill modes and a sequential shift mode. The Tundra is a rear-wheel-drive vehicle that gets a combined 20 miles to the gallon in terms of fuel economy — that's 18 mpg in the city and 23 mpg on the highway, a notable improvement over the V8 from 2021. It should be noted that this truck also comes in a hybrid trim.
Above-average towing capacity
One of the most important aspects of any truck, but especially one as spacious as the 2022 Toyota Tundra, is how much weight it can tow. Towing can be used in a variety of instances, and sadly some trucks just don't have what it takes to help in all of them (via Car and Driver). Luckily, this one does. The 2022 Tundra can tow up to 12,000 pounds, which is a pretty big increase over the previous model that topped out at 10,200 pounds.
Not only that, but the model offers some smart features to help make towing easier. This truck has an integrated trailer brake controller as well as an optional trailer backup guide. There is also trailer sway control, which would come in handy when either hauling unbalanced loads or in the case of wind. This increase in towing capacity is the result of the improved multi-link suspension on the 2022 Tundra. Not only this, but the company added new shock absorbers to the rear. For most people, not only will this truck be able to tow everything they need, but the new technology used here makes the process safer than before.
Technology and safety
Consumers expect modern vehicles to be stacked with technology and all automakers are keenly aware of this. Luckily, this isn't a hard thing to accomplish, but Toyota exceeds expectations in this category. The 2022 Tundra comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen display. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are supported, and this truck also comes with a virtual intelligent assistant. The model also sports Toyota's Audio Multimedia system, which the automaker says offers a variety of connectivity options (via Toyota).
Safety is also at the forefront of the 2022 Toyota Tundra. One of the biggest ways the company is demonstrating this is by making its SafetySense 2.5 system free on all three trims, which is notable because most automakers make their similar offerings available as an add-on with an extra price tag. Toyota's safety platform includes a pre-collision detection system with pedestrian detection as well as features like Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist, and Blind Spot Monitoring, just to name a few.
It has a composite bed
Any truck worth its salt has a quality bed, which is to say not only is it sizeable, but it can also withstand both the elements and the weight of whatever items it may be used to carry. To ensure that the 2022 Tundra can do all of these things, the company went with a composite bed instead of steel or aluminum. Both of those latter materials have their advantages, but steel rusts and aluminum simply isn't as durable. In contrast, the composite bed serves as the best of both worlds (via Top Speed) — it's rust and corrosion resistant, but its lightweight design is still able to take a beating, so to speak.
Of course, not all truck owners use the beds of their trucks for anything more than carrying groceries or other everyday items, so this won't matter to everyone. However, it's still good to know that one of the overall most important aspects of your vehicle was well constructed and will be in good shape should you ever need to use it to the full extent of its abilities.