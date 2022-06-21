5 Things You Really Need To Know Before Buying A 2022 Toyota Tundra

The first questions people have about any potential new truck involve the power and speed of the vehicle. This is important not just because people want to drive fast, but also because the engine makeup determines what a vehicle — especially a truck — will be good for. When it comes to that, the 2022 Toyota Tundra has everything it takes to excel in most driving conditions. The model is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces 389 horsepower at 5,200 rpm, according to Toyota, and offers 479 lb-ft torque at 2,400 rpm.

Some people will notice right off the bat the exclusion of the V8 usually found on the Tundra, however, they'll likely appreciate that this reduction in displacement was made to increase the fuel economy. It should also be noted that this model is more powerful than the 2021 version, which offered 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft torque with a V8 engine.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra sports a 10-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission. The model includes things like uphill and downhill modes and a sequential shift mode. The Tundra is a rear-wheel-drive vehicle that gets a combined 20 miles to the gallon in terms of fuel economy — that's 18 mpg in the city and 23 mpg on the highway, a notable improvement over the V8 from 2021. It should be noted that this truck also comes in a hybrid trim.