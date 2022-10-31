2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Review: Hybrid Luxury Truck Focuses On The Essentials

The humble work truck isn't so humble anymore, and it's certainly not just there to work. While crossovers and SUVs have been feasting on the market once dominated by sedans, pickup sales continue to flourish among buyers who want scale and style but aren't willing to compromise on more upmarket trim and equipment. Witness, then, the rise of the luxe truck, rarely found in the mud but comfortably nudging prices up toward the six-figure mark.

In that respect, the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone is positively affordable. Toyota's flagship trim — paired with its flagship hybrid engine — starts at under $74k. By the time you add the load-leveling rear air suspension, Wind Chill Pearl white paintwork, a ball mount, and a spray-on bed liner, you're looking at $77,339 including destination.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That's a lot for a truck, certainly — Tundra ownership starts at under $40k in comparable SR 4x2 Crew Max form — but hardly the most expensive. Among Toyota's traditional competitors, Ford's F-150 Limited demands around $85k, while GMC's recently-added Sierra Denali Ultimate trim kicks off at around $81k. That's before you consider electric upstarts like the Rivian R1T, a heady $87k in quad-motor form.