These Ford Pickup Lights Hide A Feature Every Truck Should Have

The Ford F-150 has been America's best-selling vehicle for decades. As CNBC reports, recent models are continuing that sales trends. The iconic F-150 has stepped a ways out of its initial intended audience over the years, becoming just as common in mall and school parking lots as construction sites, but that doesn't mean Ford has forgotten its working class roots.

In 2021, Ford added optional Onboard Scales with Smart Hitch to the F-150 and F-150 Lightning lineup, starting with the Lariat trim. This $650 upgrade can be used to weigh the bed payload and trailer weight. A feature that is sure to be a welcome addition for construction workers as much as weekend warriors that like to hitch a trailer and go camping once in a while.

If you think about it, it makes perfect sense to include a feature like scales in a pickup truck — if you know how much you're loading, you can make sure you're not overloading it. Ford took the idea and ran with it, making it incredibly well-thought out and user-friendly by adding a readout to the rear indicators.