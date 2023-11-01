2024 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss Review: Nostalgia For The Present

I have lived a nomadic existence during my brief window of adulthood. I moved out of my parents' house at 20 years old after graduating college; from there, I have moved about once a year in the intervening eight years, more often than not making cross-country journeys from one state to another, always further and further West, in search of whatever roots and comfort I'm still looking for.

Appropriately for a woman who cannot settle down, every time I've moved it's been with a different vehicle. Moving this many times with this many different cars has allowed me a sense of clarity about what it is I'm truly seeking in both a location and an automobile. For a location, I need community and to feel safe as myself day-to-day; it's why this move has at long-last taken me to the historically-queer "gayborhood" of Capitol Hill in Seattle, Washington.

Victoria Scott/SlashGear

For a car, I need something that accomplishes the Herculean tasks of hauling I have asked of it with as little fuss as possible. My favorite car I've ever moved with, to this end, was my first—my $700 '94 Toyota Pickup. Single-cab, standard-bed, four-wheel-drive with a transfer case, manual transmission. It was not equipped with so much as a single option. Old-school simplicity at its finest. It did the job valiantly and freed me from living with my parents; afterward, I daily drove it and took it on some trails that would begin a lifelong obsession with off-roading. That $700 beater defined what I thought a truck should be.

When Chevrolet gave me a 2024 Colorado Trail Boss to test—the same week I finally found my apartment in Capitol Hill—I put it to work. I needed to find out if this incredibly modern take on the pickup truck, with its electronic rear diff and standard 11.3-inch touchscreen, could evoke the same fondness for the outdoors and freedom as my first truck—while still getting the necessary job of moving into my new apartment accomplished.