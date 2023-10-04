2024 Chevrolet Colorado And HD ZR2 Bison First Drive: Big On Size, Power And Price

Of course, there is no reason to buy a heavy duty truck unless you're going to tow with it, amirite? While the ZR2 Bison HD does lose some utility in favor of off-road prowess, it still has plenty of capability. While the standard 2500 HD can be configured to tow over 22,000 pounds, the most a Bison can tow is 18,500 pounds when equipped with the diesel engine, or 16,000 pounds with the gas powerplant.

Chevy had a 30-foot trailer hooked up to a Bison for me to drag around the narrow-ish streets of Palm Springs and the diesel pulled admirably. Navigating the tighter turns I used the myriad cameras to keep an eye on what was going on behind the tailgate. In an ideal world, the transparent trailer feature would be set up so I could see what is directly behind the trailer; instead, I relied on the rear side view camera that pushes a video feed of my blind spot to the infotainment screen upon hitting the turn signal. If only it stayed on just a second or two past when my signal automatically turns off, just so I could be sure the very end of the trailer isn't cutting the corner too short.

Once the road opens up I could take advantage of the smooth-shifting 10-speed Allison transmission. Highway speed comes up quick enough and the truck doesn't struggle to gain or maintain speed, even against a desert headwind. Fortunately nobody cut me off, so all braking events were uneventful and secure.

I'm used to towing loads that are half as short and heavy, but with all the cameras and a reminder to engage tow/haul mode, the HD truck made the leap up pretty easy. Folks who are more concerned about payload — I'm looking at you, overlanders — the diesel ZR2 Bison can hold 2,811 pounds of gear, the gas engine 3,013 pounds.

It almost seems unfair to mention the little Colorado's towing and hauling numbers after all that, especially since the Bison's utility really takes a hit. A standard Colorado can tow 7,700 pounds but add all the Bison's off-road goodies and it goes down to a measly 5,500 pounds. Payload sits at just over 1,000 pounds, down almost 600 pounds from a standard Colorado. I don't expect huge numbers from a mid-size truck, but these are pretty dismal.