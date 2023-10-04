2024 Chevrolet Colorado And HD ZR2 Bison First Drive: Big On Size, Power And Price
It seems we in America have lost our minds when it comes to trucks. We want them big, we want them powerful. and we want them off-road ready. Chevrolet is more than happy to fulfill all our dreams and desires with its version of dirt prowess: the ZR2 and the ne-plus-ultra ZR2 Bison. And it will do it across the entire truck line up.
We've already reviewed the full-size Silverado ZR2 Bison on our home turf, but for this review Chevy brought us out to the high desert of Johnson Valley, CA to sample the mid-size Colorado and Heavy Duty 2500, both equipped to the hilt with all the ZR2 Bison goodies. And yeah, it was a good day at the office.
The Right Suspension
Let's start with the ZR2 upgrades. Both trucks get the excellent Multimatic DSSV dampers which are probably the best-riding shocks on the market today, with hardly any compromise on dirt or pavement. The spool-valve technology — in place of shims — means the damping feels much more precise, soaking up hard impacts from the dirt while remaining firm on smooth pavement. I only wish Mulitmatic made a set for my own personal off-road rig. I'd buy them in a second.
The Colorado and HD ZR2 both get upgraded control arms and skid plating on the front and transfer case. The mid-size truck gets a front and rear locker while the full-size makes do with just a rear locker. Finally, both trucks get larger Goodyear Wrangler tires: 33-inch on 17-inch wheels on the Colorado, 35-inch of 18-inch wheels on the HD.
However, tick the Bison package and you'll get even more skid plating on both trucks as well as upgraded components courtesy of off-road aftermarket supplier AEV. We're talking a steel, winch-capable steel bumper up front, steel rear bumper, and stronger wheels. The Colorado ZR2 Bison gets even more goodies with 35-inch tires and hydraulic jounce bumpers.
Baja Mode, Baby!
Available only as a crew cab with the short bed, the Colorado ZR2 Bison sports a 2.7-liter high-output four-cylinder turbocharged engine good for 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque under the hood. Mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, the powerplant gets the job done, albeit with just a smidge of turbo lag. There are drive modes to eke out the most performance: Normal, Tow/Haul, Off-Road, Terrain, and Baja.
Throw the truck in Baja and you're free to tackle undulating desert terrain and speeds faster than you'll likely feel comfortable going. Baja mode keeps the revs high and the nannies away, and a skilled driver can throw out dirt roosts in two wheel drive while bombing around a left hand corner, just to do it all over again at the next right hander. Full compression impacts are soaked up by the jounce bumpers so nothing feels harsh or uncomfortable. It's pure, lovely joy.
When the terrain turns rocky just switch to four-wheel drive low and put the truck into Terrain mode. In this mode you can optionally use one-pedal drive for smooth and easy rock crawling. Drivers can dial in the amount of braking the truck produces when they come off throttle. It's a great way for newbies to get accustomed to the smooth inputs required during slow-speed technical driving.
The Colorado ZR2 Bison has some of the best geometry out there with an approach angle of 38.2 degrees, a departure angle of 26 degrees, and a breakover angle of 26.9 degrees. There is also a three inch lift for 12.2 inches of ground clearance. My test took us on to a difficult trail that utilized the rock rails and skid plates, and the Bison took it like champ. When I reached the traction limits of the 35s, the front locker saved the day, pulling the Colorado out of a hole and up the rocky face without protest.
Heavy Duty Dreams
Next it's the HD's turn. Available only in a crew cab with a standard bed, this thing still measures 21 feet long. Nobody said heavy duty trucks were small, y'all. To cope with all that truck, buyers get two propulsion options, both mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission: a 6.6-liter V8 gasser with 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque, or a 6.6-liter V8 turbo diesel with 470 ponies and 975 pound-feet of torque. Sure, other automakers eke over the 1,000 pound-feet mark, but the Chevy can still hold its own. There is more than enough diesel grunt here.
When driven past its limits the HD ZR2 Bison can buck and roll on higher-speed sections. However, when the driver can exercise some restraint with their right foot, the Multimatic shocks deliver, keeping impacts at bay and providing an even-keeled ride. I am not very good a restraint, but I soon found a good pace through the whoops, slightly faster than I expected but certainly nothing that would take the checkered flag at the Baja 1000.
What blows my mind is the HD ZR2 Bison's performance in the rocks. Granted, the angles here are great: 11.8 inches of ground clearance and approach, departure and breakover angles of 29.8, 25.7, and 22.6 respectively. These are numbers not seen on many full-sized trucks, to say nothing of a big heavy duty pick up. The HD ZR Bison is not playing around.
I switched to Off Road mode to keep the shift points optimal and calibrate the nannies for less interference. There isn't a front locker, but in low gear the diesel pulls its heft up a 30-degree slope strewn with both loose and embedded rocks without a problem. Going down that heavy diesel engine could cause havoc on front suspension parts, but the upgraded control arms and steering components can handle it all. Long-term durability is another question, but I can safely say Chevrolet let me take their HD to places I would normally never consider appropriate for such a hefty vehicle.
Towing and Hauling Hits
Of course, there is no reason to buy a heavy duty truck unless you're going to tow with it, amirite? While the ZR2 Bison HD does lose some utility in favor of off-road prowess, it still has plenty of capability. While the standard 2500 HD can be configured to tow over 22,000 pounds, the most a Bison can tow is 18,500 pounds when equipped with the diesel engine, or 16,000 pounds with the gas powerplant.
Chevy had a 30-foot trailer hooked up to a Bison for me to drag around the narrow-ish streets of Palm Springs and the diesel pulled admirably. Navigating the tighter turns I used the myriad cameras to keep an eye on what was going on behind the tailgate. In an ideal world, the transparent trailer feature would be set up so I could see what is directly behind the trailer; instead, I relied on the rear side view camera that pushes a video feed of my blind spot to the infotainment screen upon hitting the turn signal. If only it stayed on just a second or two past when my signal automatically turns off, just so I could be sure the very end of the trailer isn't cutting the corner too short.
Once the road opens up I could take advantage of the smooth-shifting 10-speed Allison transmission. Highway speed comes up quick enough and the truck doesn't struggle to gain or maintain speed, even against a desert headwind. Fortunately nobody cut me off, so all braking events were uneventful and secure.
I'm used to towing loads that are half as short and heavy, but with all the cameras and a reminder to engage tow/haul mode, the HD truck made the leap up pretty easy. Folks who are more concerned about payload — I'm looking at you, overlanders — the diesel ZR2 Bison can hold 2,811 pounds of gear, the gas engine 3,013 pounds.
It almost seems unfair to mention the little Colorado's towing and hauling numbers after all that, especially since the Bison's utility really takes a hit. A standard Colorado can tow 7,700 pounds but add all the Bison's off-road goodies and it goes down to a measly 5,500 pounds. Payload sits at just over 1,000 pounds, down almost 600 pounds from a standard Colorado. I don't expect huge numbers from a mid-size truck, but these are pretty dismal.
Improved Interiors
Inside, both trucks have some bits of hard and shiny plastics, but the cabin is definitely an upgrade over what we've seen from Chevrolet in the past. The large infotainment screen — 11.3 inches in the Colorado, 13.4 inches in the HD — runs with Google built-in as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. It's mostly easy to navigate, and there are rows of physical buttons on both trucks to access the most-used functions like differential lockers and HVAC controls.
While the HD truck still has a mechanical switch for its headlights, drivers of the Colorado have to dig into the infotainment to turn them on and off. It's a ridiculous idea, even if I can just set it to Auto and leave it. Frankly, I don't trust Auto and I shouldn't have to avert my eyes from the road to turn on my headlights. This is such a bad decision by GM, I have to wonder how the idea ever got out of the room. Was someone asleep?
Both trucks get most, but not all, popular driver's aids as standard. You'll find automatic emergency braking here, as well as forward collision warning, front pedestrian braking and lane departure warning, all included with the price. However, adaptive cruise control is part of a separate technology package. In the HD it's bundled with a rear camera mirror and head up display for an additional $1,775, while in the Colorado the technology package includes adaptive cruise control, rear pedestrian alert, and a 360-degree camera for $950.
Taking the Class
No other manufacturer has a halo off-road truck available in mid-, full- and heavy-duty models, and Chevrolet gives customers few reasons to consider another brand no matter what their needs. If I were planning an overlanding trip, the Silverado HD ZR Bison would be at the top of my list thanks to its great payload rating and stellar off-road chops. However, keep in mind that with great capability comes a hefty price tag. A 2024 Silverado 2500 ZR2 starts in the low-$70,000 range for the gas engine, and you can add another $10,000 or so if you want the diesel. Then you'll need to pony up another $9,000 for the Bison package. The truck I drove for this story sits at a cool $95,500 including $1,995 for destination.
However, I'm much more of a mid-size truck gal, and the Colorado ZR2 Bison is the pickup I would buy right now if I were in the market. While it just squeaks by my towing needs, I love the Multimatic suspension, and the jounce bumpers bring a whole new dimension to the ride. The interior is pleasant, infotainment is intuitive, and it's handsome to boot. We'll soon see the Ford Ranger Raptor and Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro come to the market and they might change my mind, but frankly it's pretty tough to imagine. Chevrolet hasn't announced pricing yet, but we expect the mid-size Colorado ZR2 Bison to start in the mid-$50,000 range.