2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison Gives Midsize Pickup An AEV Off-Road Upgrade

It's hard to believe that it's been over nine months since Chevy rolled out its completely redesigned third-generation Colorado midsize pickup truck. Though we've already seen the standard-bearer, off-road tough ZR2 package, it's now joined by a bigger, badder brother in the form of the Bison.

Chevy is calling the Bison "The ... most off-road-capable midsize truck, offering unrivaled off-road performance without compromising ride quality, handling or safety." That's a bold statement considering that we're living in the golden age of pickup trucks, with an abundance of formidable competition such as Toyota's new Tacoma Trailhunter and Ford's upcoming Ranger Raptor. How does the ZR2 Bison stack up?

As expected, the Bison has a whole host of accessories from collaborator American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), including a steel front bumper with winch mount, custom rear bumper, wide fender flares, and AEV 17" wheels with beadlock capability — keeping the tires mounted firmly on the wheels when aired down for hardcore off-road adventures.

Speaking of tires, the ZR2 Bison gets a set of 35-inch tall Mud Terrains, which is a full two inches larger than the 33-inch tall tires on the standard Colorado ZR2. Hopefully, Bison buyers aren't planning to use their trucks for serious hauling, because a good amount of the cargo bed's real estate is occupied by a full-size spare tire, since it no longer fits underneath the truck.