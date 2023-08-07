2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison Review: Purpose Not Posturing

Love them or hate them, there's no escaping the outsize place the pickup truck has earned on American roads — and beyond them. The days of a truck being a simple, affordable workhorse are long gone: now, the question is just how much do you want to spend to give your new pickup a manufacturer's rugged makeover. On that front, the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison is playing catch-up.

Ford arguably established the framing for upscale performance trucks when it turned America's best-selling pickup into the F-150 Raptor, bulging bodywork and all. Ram followed suit, with the similarly-potent TRX. It'd be easy, then, to see the ZR2's Bison package as Chevrolet's rejoinder.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

In reality, Chevy hasn't followed Ford and Ram's strategy, or at least not beyond demanding a premium price for a collection of strategic upgrades. The Bison package takes what's familiar from the regular ZR2, like the naturally-aspirated V8 engine, but then upgrades it in a way that, though hardly ineffectual, doesn't stand out quite like the Raptor or TRX will. For the right off-roader, with the right priorities, that could be a winning formula.