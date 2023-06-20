2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison First Drive: Always Use Protection

A series of atmospheric river storms this past winter wreaked havoc on, and forced the closure of, many off-roading trails around California. So much so that at Rowher Flats, a popular OHV area just outside Los Angeles, the entry gate remained closed sporadically for months at a time even as four-wheeling season rapidly approached. And now with the dry months well underway, I barely recognize my favorite testing route for trucks and SUVs, awash with ruts and boulders torn up alternately by stormwaters and off-roaders tearing around scrabbling for grip.

Even from the cockpit of a brand-new Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, a series of new obstacles on the toughest 4x4 climb seem almost too big to overcome. Luckily, the Bison is a beefed-up version of Chevy's Silverado, with a bevy of protective gear bolted on by American Expedition Vehicles—aka AEV—in addition to the naturally aspirated V8, Multimatic dampers, and locking front and rear differentials that make the "base" ZR2 such an attractive package.

Chevrolet and AEV previously teamed up on the second-gen Colorado's Bison package, and by doing so for the first time on a Silverado, the duo clearly aims to provide an alternative for potential Ford F-150 Raptor or Ram Rebel and Power Wagon buyers. But when my early press loaner arrived with the same 33-inch tires as a "base" ZR2 and no additional lift—unlike past and forthcoming Colorado Bisons—my surprise nearly matched the sense of anticipation I later felt looking over the terrain at Rowher Flats, where the truck might need everything Chevy and AEV could have thrown at it.