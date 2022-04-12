2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 First Drive: Flagship Truck Rises To The Raptor Challenge

The 2022 Silverado ZR2 has just arrived on the scene as Chevrolet's new flagship 4x4, and as a big brother to the Colorado ZR2 that's been around a few years. In either truck, the package emphasizes performance in dirt, sand, and mud, thanks to upgraded 'multimatic' suspension and knobby all-terrain tires. To see if the pickup makes good on its four-wheeling promises, Chevy invited us down to Joshua Tree park in California for the ZR2's official debut. Then, we took a couple handfuls of the new trucks across 125 miles of desert trails: rock-crawling, gliding over sand, and getting a feel for the various driving modes.

Talon Homer

When you first get a glimpse of the Silverado ZR2, you'll probably notice that the appearance changes are pretty subtle. To set it apart from other trims, it of course has ZR2 badging, plus red powder-coated tow hooks accentuating its purpose. The bow tie emblem has also been hollowed out, with red embossing on the inner lines. Apparently, the see-through badge improves airflow. No joke, they call it the 'Flow Tie'.

Talon Homer

At either side of the grill, you get new LED headlights, which are also showing up on other premium trims. The package is taller and wider, thanks to new shocks and gently rolled fenders. Styling is not nearly as aggressive as the competing offerings from Ford and Ram, but we can definitely get along with the less-is-more attitude in this case. Four-door crew cab with short bed will also be the only body configuration available for the ZR2.