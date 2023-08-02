2024 Toyota Land Cruiser First Look: Closer To 4Runner & Tacoma Than Tundra

After years of speculation, Toyota recently began dropping a series of hints and teasers ahead of the Land Cruiser's return to the American market. Off-roading enthusiasts took note, after lamenting that the hiatus since the last J200 Series dropped out of Toyota's lineup in 2021 while the J300 available to the rest of the world, simply put, wasn't fair.

But the decision stemmed from sheer sales volumes: Because the Land Cruiser stickered for nearly $90,000—just shy of a Lexus LX 570 and solidly in luxury territory—most customers made the leap to the more sumptuous derivative rather than sticking to the base SUV.

The LX 600 that replaced the LX 570 in the interim, however, can easily cost over $100,000—and a peculiar gradewalk strategy that added an optional rear locker only to the most expensive trims (on an already luxurious Lexus) now makes sense. That's because American customers who might want an affordable SUV with that level of off-roading prowess can now, or at least soon, buy a Land Cruiser once more.