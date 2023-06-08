2023 Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Edition Review: Automotive Anachronism

Toyota only sells the 4Runner with an ancient 4.0-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine, putting out a relatively anemic 270 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque, the latter of which doesn't fully arrive until a lofty 4,400 rpm. The five-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly but slowly, and you really have to slam your foot into the throttle to get the gearbox to kick down for on-demand acceleration. No matter the situation, this powertrain is kind of a pain in the butt.

That's especially true when you bring fuel economy into the picture. The EPA says you should expect to see 16 mpg city, 19 mpg highway, and 17 mpg combined. With how often you need to force downshifts in order to get this SUV to pick up speed, though, good luck ever seeing more than 15 or 16 mpg in day-to-day use.

The lousy engine and transmission put the 4Runner at a serious disadvantage compared to its rivals, since you can get both the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler with several different powertrains — including Jeep's excellent plug-in hybrid — depending on your needs. Truly, the least-modern thing about the 4Runner is the way it drives, even if it can still off-road with the best of 'em.