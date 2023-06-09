The 2024 Lexus GX Is Reborn As An Even Tougher SUV

After unveiling teaser images that left truck fans drooling for more, Lexus has officially revealed the 2024 GX luxury off-road SUV, the much-awaited third-generation variant of the Land Cruiser's well-dressed sibling. Staying true to tradition, the all-new GX rides on TNGA-F architecture similar to the posher Lexus LX, but it didn't inherit the latter's in-your-face spindle grille design.

Moreover, it doesn't look like any GX before it. The latest Lexus GX has a more upright, chunkier, and taller stance, and it wouldn't be amiss to compare its modern yet boxy silhouette to the Land Rover Defender.

Lexus calls the GX a "sophisticated utility vehicle," a three-row SUV with luxurious seating for seven, and the off-road chops of its Land Cruiser Prado predecessors. "For more than two decades, the GX has bridged the gap between legendary off-road capability and luxurious everyday driving," said Dejuan Ross, group vice president and general manager of Lexus.

"The GX is a critical piece in the evolution of the Next Chapter for Lexus, and with new powertrains, an impressive host of premium features, and the all-new Overtrail grade, the 2024 GX has something for everyone."