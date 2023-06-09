The 2024 Lexus GX Is Reborn As An Even Tougher SUV
After unveiling teaser images that left truck fans drooling for more, Lexus has officially revealed the 2024 GX luxury off-road SUV, the much-awaited third-generation variant of the Land Cruiser's well-dressed sibling. Staying true to tradition, the all-new GX rides on TNGA-F architecture similar to the posher Lexus LX, but it didn't inherit the latter's in-your-face spindle grille design.
Moreover, it doesn't look like any GX before it. The latest Lexus GX has a more upright, chunkier, and taller stance, and it wouldn't be amiss to compare its modern yet boxy silhouette to the Land Rover Defender.
Lexus calls the GX a "sophisticated utility vehicle," a three-row SUV with luxurious seating for seven, and the off-road chops of its Land Cruiser Prado predecessors. "For more than two decades, the GX has bridged the gap between legendary off-road capability and luxurious everyday driving," said Dejuan Ross, group vice president and general manager of Lexus.
"The GX is a critical piece in the evolution of the Next Chapter for Lexus, and with new powertrains, an impressive host of premium features, and the all-new Overtrail grade, the 2024 GX has something for everyone."
Turbocharged V6 power
The 2024 Lexus GX will be available in six trim variants: Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, the all-new Overtrail, and Overtrail+. All have a 3.4-liter V6 engine with twin turbochargers to produce 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, but a hybrid model will join the lineup as well. Lexus promises GX fans won't be missing the potent, yet archaic 301-horsepower V8 of the outgoing GX, and the towing capacity has grown to 8,000 pounds to pull all your toys with relative ease.
Power goes to the wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox and a standard, full-time four-wheel drivetrain (4WD) with a Torsen limited-slip center differential. Meanwhile, Overtrail models receive an electronic locking rear differential to optimize the driving force between the front and rear wheels. Also included are more off-road proven gadgets like an electrokinetic suspension system, multi-terrain select, 3D multi-terrain monitoring, crawl control, and downhill assist.
Lexus nailed the new GX's rugged yet luxurious countenance, without going overboard with unnecessary lines and creases. It's 3.74 inches wider than the outgoing GX, while it has a 2.36-inch more extended wheelbase and a shorter front overhang to fortify its Tonka truck-like stance. Moreover, Lexus relocated the A-pillars rearwards and lowered the beltline while increasing the overall length by 2.75 inches.
Triple-beam LED headlights are standard, while the rear has a fanciful L-shaped light bar that lends a luxurious touch to the square-body design. The GX Premium and Premium+ have 20-inch alloy wheels, but Luxury and Luxury+ trims get 22-inch rollers. In addition, the Overtrail gets smaller 18-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch all-terrain rubber, along with bi-color paint, black over-fenders, an aluminum skid plate, and a luxe Ultrasuede interior in neutral color palettes.
Technology and luxury at its core
The 2024 Lexus GX has a contemporary dashboard that mixes old and new. It has a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display, and wireless smartphone connectivity. That being said, amidst all the tech are physical buttons and dials for the HVAC, volume control, and off-road controls. Furthermore, the three-row cabin is resplendent in semi-aniline leather and premium trim, and the second-row seats are configurable with captain's chairs or the usual bench seat.
Of course, we're still talking about a family SUV, and practicality is a substantial merit of the new Lexus GX. There are more cubby holes than before, and twelve cupholders across all three rows. Lexus failed to mention the numbers, but it said the new GX could swallow up to five suitcases with the third row down. The standard audio system is a 10-speaker surround, but the 21-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio is worth the extra cash.
The much-awaited Lexus GX will grace U.S. dealerships by early 2024. Lexus revealed no pricing details, but we expect the base MSRP to start at around $62,000 for the base Premium trim, and up to $85,000 for the range-topping Overtrail+.