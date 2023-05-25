2024 Lexus GX Gets A Release Date: Here's What We Know

Ahead of the full reveal of the Tacoma, Toyota gave truck fans several tiny glimpses of the new design. It looks like Toyota is going the same route with the new 2024 Lexus GX. Earlier this month, Lexus showed off some of the new badging and a narrow view of the grille. Now, the GX gets a full release date and those excited about the new SUV get a slightly better idea of what it will look like.

June 8th is when the world at large will see the 2024 Lexus GX in all of its boxy glory. Judging by teaser images, it will have a full-width taillight as is trendy nowadays. Plus, the tailgate now reads "LEXUS" as opposed to just the badge on the previous generation. As of now, there are no confirmations as to what engine it will have or any word on the final price. Although given the fact the current model starts at $59,275 and it's a Lexus, it's safe to say it won't be a budget-oriented car.