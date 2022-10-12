2023 Jeep Wagoneer L And Grand Wagoneer L First Drive: Home On The Range

It doesn't matter, really, whether or not you think Jeep's biggest and most expensive vehicles needed to get even bigger and even more expensive. Jeep sees a huge opportunity in building living rooms on wheels to cruise America's outbacks.

I first saw the Wagoneer, in concept form, at a small event in the Chicago suburbs in the summer of 2020. Most of us fawned over the map of Detroit etched into the panoramic glass roof that the Jeep personnel on hand made clear would absolutely not become part of the production model. (Rock on, concept designers, being cheeky and having fun!) An especially observant colleague was allegedly–again, according to Jeep reps–among the first to notice the vehicle was almost entirely devoid of Jeep branding, therefore positioning the Wagoneer name as a brand unto itself.

In a rare instance of an automaker keeping its word, times two: the Detroit map was not on the Wagoneer L long-wheelbase model I drove through Montana in September — no surprise there — and furthermore, Jeep has not relented on insisting the Wagoneer name can stand on its own. The Grand Wagoneer, too. The Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L extended-wheelbase models? Most of all.