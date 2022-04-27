2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Review: Sizing Up The Competition

Big SUVs are big business. Even so, the scale of the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer still surprises: the "Grand" on the badge may be a reference to the three-row truck's lavish interior and lashings of tech, but it's hard not to be reminded of just how vast this particular model is. Then again, when you're taking on Mercedes, Lincoln, Cadillac, and others in a game they've been playing for some time now, you have to aim high.

High, wide, and long. At just shy of 18 feet in length, 7 feet in width, and over 6 feet tall, the Grand Wagoneer is an imposing beast. At the front, Jeep's traditional seven-segment grille is, of course, present and correct. It's a shorter, truncated version, though, jutting proudly at the leading edge of the hood and emphasizing the overall height of the front bumper.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Things get a little less successful at the sides, where Jeep's detailing seems to get lost in the overall dimensions. The dark paint doesn't help — I'd pick Jeep's handsome red, were it my money — and the chrome edging around the windows only emphasizes how small they look amid the sheet metal. Worst of all, it's just not all that memorable.

The trunk, at least, has a little more going for it. The chromework still isn't the most flattering flourish, but the slimline lamps are pleasing. I like Jeep's bold lettering — and, for that matter, its choice of font — picking out "Grand Wagoneer" across the power tailgate and the lower front doors, too. Leaning into the identity of this being the pinnacle of Jeep ownership seems like a good strategy.