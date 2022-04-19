2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe First Drive: Electrified All-Rounder Comes With A Catch

Speaking of tech, it's possible to have three 10-inch screens up front – one digital gauge cluster, the infotainment screen, and an optional screen embedded in the passenger seat's dash. The latter has access to just about every system that doesn't impede the driver, and anyone sitting there can help navigate, choose the music, and control any of the entertainment functions available in the optional rear seat screens. In short, it's a great spot for a parent who has to accommodate children on long hauls or anyone acting as a co-pilot for the driver. And if the interface suggests anything, they'll need as much help as they'll get.

Significant attention has been given to the Grand Cherokee's UI and with good reason. Apart from the usual day-to-day settings there is a unique menu in the 4xe dedicated to monitoring battery functions, real-time usage, capacity estimates and so on. There are also customizable widgets that can be prepared for each driver's unique profile. They can set up a home screen as they see fit with a multitude of their favorite apps at the ready. Want to access the 360-degree camera? Drag it to the tool bar. Feel like having the car's navigation on the same screen as your entertainment selection? No problem. This system even switches between the native operating system and Apple CarPlay with relative ease, a handy convenience since drivers are often forced to use one or the other.

In a sense, everything shouldn't take more than two clicks to operate, but the amount of pages, settings and apps ask for lots of attention. There were more than a couple of instances on our ride where we had to pull over and address a setting that couldn't be changed on the fly, either by quick glances at the screen or over voice commands. Co-pilots, sadly, don't come with the car.