2022 Lincoln Navigator First Drive: Luxury SUV Bets On Hands-Free Tech

Optionally mounted on the back of the front row headrests is the new $2,100 Lincoln Play system. It's a collaboration between the automaker and Amazon, and runs the latest version of Fire TV. While we've seen that appear in other cars – like Jeep's Grand Wagoneer – this is the first implementation with touchscreen support, though there's also Alexa voice control and two remotes as well.

Each of the 10.1-inch Full HD screens has its own remote and Bluetooth headphones (or you can supply your own headphones if you'd prefer) and can stream content from Amazon Prime, Netflix, and other apps via the Navigator's standard WiFi hotspot. There's also HDMI, USB Type-C, and SD options for external media, plus each screen has around 9GB of storage for downloading Prime Video content for offline viewing. It's possible to wirelessly cast content from one screen to the other, too, for synchronized playback.

Lincoln

It's a clean and easy-to-use system, though there are still some foibles to bear in mind. Storage isn't user-expandable, and you'll need to be in the car to actually download shows and movies: there's no way to remotely preload each screen with what you might want for a road trip. While there's hands-free Alexa support in the front, you don't get Alexa video support there. That means, while you can dial up home security cameras through the rear screens, for example, you can't do the same on the front display which is running SYNC 4 instead.

My biggest concern, though, is longevity. As with other automakers' implementations, nobody is giving any commitment as to how long the Fire TV software will be updated. While some updates are in the pipeline — pushed out via the 2022 Navigator's over-the-air (OTA) module support — it's unclear how long that will continue, and the Fire TV hardware itself doesn't support physical upgrades. If you have a Fire TV Stick plugged into your TV at home, and Amazon decides not to keep supporting it, you can always unplug it and slot in a newer version; the same simply isn't the case for the embedded system in the Navigator.