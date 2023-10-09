2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Review: Three-Row SUV Is Bigger And Better As A Hybrid

Big SUVs are big business, but not every three-row family hauler is created equal. Just because they're billed as regular seats doesn't necessarily mean the rearmost accommodation is going to be passenger friendly: particularly if you want to bring not only seven or eight adult-sized people but their luggage, too. Enter beefy fellas like the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander.

Though it might share part of its name with the existing, popular — and also three-row packing — 2024 Highlander, the new Grand Highlander is a fresh addition to Toyota's forecourts. It promises not only space but two optional flavors of electrification, a little go-anywhere flexibility, and hauling capabilities more akin to a truck than an SUV.

It's not an inexpensive SUV, but Toyota seems to be doing that intentionally. The line-up kicks off with the 2024 Grand Highlander XLE, skipping the automaker's usual cheaper options, at $43,070 (plus $1,395 destination). Still, you should probably budget more on top of that for the best SUV experience.