2023 Toyota Highlander Review: There's One Option You Absolutely Need

Once upon a time, it was the humble minivan that families turned to for road trips and school drop-offs. These days, the three-row SUV has become the go-to, offering seating for up to eight in designs that at least hint at venturing beyond the asphalt. No surprise, then, that the Toyota Highlander is a sales heavyweight in the U.S.

Part of that charm is probably down to the Highlander's inoffensive nature. Yes, its most recent restyle left it with angry headlamps and an "I just smelled something bad" grille, but it's positively classical compared to angular alternatives like the Hyundai Palisade or Kia Telluride. Throw in the reassurance of that Toyota badge and a boatload of active safety tech fitted as standard, and there's no doubt that the Highlander has the mass market in its sights.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Much as we've seen before, though, the experience in your nearest Toyota dealer could be a confusing one. There were already a hefty array of trims and drivetrains to choose between — including optional electrification — and that was before the automaker added the Grand Highlander to accommodate even burlier sons and daughters (and dogs).