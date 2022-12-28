2023 Hyundai Palisade Review: Family SUV Finds The Sweet Spot

Black wheels, black bodywork, blacked-out grille. The 2023 Hyundai Palisade doesn't quite make it to sinister status, but if you need three rows of family transportation but aren't willing to embrace the minivan quite yet, this hardly feels like a compromise.

It's also unexpectedly affordable. Palisade ownership kicks off at $35,250 (plus $1,295 destination), but this 2023 Palisade XRT AWD trim nudges that up to $43,445 all-in. You can, if you really want to, push the boat out and spec things all the way up to Calligraphy trim, and end up north of $50k in the process, but even then you're getting a whole lot of SUV for your money (and getting closer to the Genesis GV80).

That, quite frankly, is what we've come to expect from Hyundai — and, for that matter, from cousin brand Kia. In fact, you could make a solid argument that the Palisade's biggest competitor is, ironically, the SUV it shares the most DNA with. The 2023 Kia Telluride is no joke, either.