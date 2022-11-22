2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV Review: Plug-In Hybrid Promises Easy Electrification

Electric cars may be the future, but not everyone is quite ready to take the step into an entirely battery-electric vehicle. Consider, then, the plug-in hybrid, promising the best of both worlds and — in the case of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV specifically — also sitting pretty as the automaker's flagship compact SUV.

Remember to plug in and charge the Tucson PHEV, and you have the promise of sufficient electric range to do the average daily trip of the typical American driver. Forget to plug in, though, and there's the reassurance of a gas engine to fall back on.

Combine the two, and you're looking at up to 420 miles of range and an 80 MPGe rating. Sufficient, so the EPA says, to save $2,000 in fuel costs over five years of ownership. You'd be forgiven for asking what the downside could be.