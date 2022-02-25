2022 Hyundai Tucson Review: Compact SUV Goes All-In On Features And Style

If it's reasonable to suggest that the compact SUV segment is fiercely competitive, then it's equally reasonable to laud Hyundai for making the 2022 Tucson so impressive. Now in its fourth generation, the automaker's best-selling SUV has evolved dramatically from the unmemorable design of its predecessors, but just as important it hasn't forgotten the other reasons drivers choose a vehicle in this segment.

Style turns heads, after all, but it's practicality, comfort, economy, and driving dynamics which make a handsome SUV into a great long-term experience. Strong value for money doesn't hurt, either, and with the 2022 Tucson kicking off at $25,500 (plus $1,185 destination) Hyundai makes an aggressive play out of the gate.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Admittedly that only gets you the Tucson in front-wheel drive form, but all-wheel drive is an affordable $1,500 upgrade for those who insist on the extra traction. Either way there's a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai does, however, have both a Tucson Hybrid and a Tucson Plug-In Hybrid, both with standard AWD, and priced from $29,350. The latter offers up to 33 miles of all-electric range and up to $6,253 in US federal tax credits, which certainly sweetens the $34,900 sticker price. Problem is, just like the well-received Ioniq 5 all-electric SUV, Hyundai is only selling the plug-in hybrid in a small number of US states.