Hyundai expands 2022 Tucson lineup with new N Line and PHEV variants

Hyundai is moving its crossover game to sporting heights with its 2022 Tucson SUV. The newest Tucson features a bold, striking design and is available in a plethora of powertrain options. The latest additions in the 2022 Hyundai Tucson’s growing lineup are the much-awaited N Line model and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant.

Let’s start with the Tucson N Line, the first-ever high-performance Tucson to enter production. Hyundai has yet to mention the exact specs, but the rumor mill suggests a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the same power unit under the Sonata N Line’s hood. Producing 290 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, we’re expecting the 2022 Tucson N Line to be a scorcher.

What’s definite, though, is you won’t be mistaking the N Line for a regular Tucson. The new Tucson N Line receives sportier N Line front and rear bumpers, a custom N Line front grille, bespoke 19-inch black alloy wheels, black headlight bezels, darkened window trim, black mirror caps, a sporty rear spoiler, and dual exhaust tips. Of course, it also gets N Line exterior badging.

Inside, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line gets leather/fabric combination seats, striking red accents in the seats and door trims, and a black headliner. Standard equipment includes metal pedals and door sill plates, N Line logos in the steering wheel/gear selector/seats, and a premium Bose audio system. Pricing remains unannounced, but we’re expecting the all-new Tucson N Line to arrive at U.S. dealerships this spring.

Meanwhile, the new Tucson Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) has a 1.6-liter turbocharged 1.6-liter four-banger with direct injection. The hybrid powertrain consists of a single 44.2 kWh electric motor and a larger 13.8 kWh battery pack than a standard Tucson Hybrid. With a combined output of 261 horsepower, it has more oomph than Tucson Hybrid while still offering 32 miles of silent, all-electric range.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV has standard HTRAC AWD (with Hyundai’s e-handling system utilizing the electric motor to apply braking forces between the front and rear wheels) to offer better traction and grip. The PHEV variant makes do with a six-speed automatic transmission, while the hybrid has a CVT gearbox and standard AWD.

What’s more, the new Tucson PHEV has level 2 charging capabilities using an onboard 7.2 kWh charger, offering enough juice to replenish the battery pack in under two hours. It means you can drive to work, charge your vehicle, and drive back home using all-electric power in most cases, all without burning a single drop of dinosaur juice. The newest Tucson Plug-in Hybrid arrives at dealerships this summer.