Hyundai Tucson N Line lands this spring

Hyundai has unveiled a new sporty trim of its all-new Tucson SUV. the new model is the Tucson N Line, and it will be available to purchase starting in the spring of 2021. The vehicle combines dynamic design, comfort, and advanced connectivity of the all-new Tucson SUV with motorsport-inspired styling and attitude of the N Line of cars.

Compared to other Tucson SUVs, the N Line has a sporty and distinctive exterior design with different interior details. The model has the same “parametric jewels” geometric pattern in the grill that all Tucson SUVs share. It’s grille is taller and wider than the regular Tucson, and for the model, the jewel patterns on the grille pieces are elaborated with edges to create additional reflections.

Tucson N Line also gets a rectangular-shaped bumper and a refined air intake that’s taller and bigger than the standard Tucson. The front bumper is replicated at the rear and has bright silver skid plates. Back up front, the headlights are surrounded by black bezels. The side of the vehicle gets a molding in body color that is complemented by a daylight opening in glossy black. Side mirrors are painted in Phantom Black.

The Tucson N Line has an aerodynamic spoiler that’s longer than the standard model and has fins in the rear. The lower rear has a red reflector band and diffuser with aggressive twin tip muffler exhausts. N Line buyers also get sporty looking 19-inch alloy wheels featuring a parametric pattern with body-colored wheel arches.

Buyers can choose seven different exterior colors with an optional two-tone roof in Phantom Black available with five of those colors. One of the colors is called Shadow Gray, seen in the photos here, and is exclusive for the N Line. The vehicle also gets N-branded seats with black suede and leather seat coverings featuring red stitching. The Tucson N Line will be available on all variants of the all-new Tucson except the low-power diesel version.