2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Review: A Grand Wagoneer For Those On A Budget

When it comes to Jeep luxury, the toppest of tops is the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. The duo brings it all to the party, from acres of real wood trim and enough leather seating to embarrass a high-end shoe store, to all the tech in the world and chrome trim for days. However, while the Wagoneer starts at around $59,000 and the Grand Wagoneer closer to $89,000, to really get the most luxurious experience each offers consumers will be dropping close to — if not over — six figures at their nearest Jeep dealership. And, with the upcoming L long wheelbase models, that price of admission is sure to be above six figures for the top-tier Series III trim level, Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer.

Perhaps there's another way, though. One which keeps the Jeep name on the body, for starters.

Cameron Aubernon/SlashGear

Recently, Stellantis dropped off their most luxurious non-Wagoneer at my Old Dominion home, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve. That's right: it's a 2021 model, which is A) only available in long-wheelbase form and B) introduced the WL era Grand Cherokee in 2021; the two-row standard wheelbase model – originally meant to debut in the 2021 model year – joined the L for the 2022 model year. Confusing? Maybe, but here's what it's like to live with this long boi of an SUV.