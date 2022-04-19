2022 Mazda CX-9 Review: The Best Seat In Three Rows

Still, even without two more cylinders to play with, there's no mistaking how much fun this Mazda is from behind the wheel. Three-row SUVs are not, quite frankly, known for being engaging to drive, and usually we'd consider a drivetrain that comfortably blends into the cosseting background as an ample win. The CX-9, though, seems determined to bring some enthusiasm to bear.

250 horses are far from profligate, but the SUV wields them well. A 0-60 mph somewhere in the mid-7 seconds bracket isn't going to scalp you, but it feels faster than the norm, the CX-9 surging eagerly away from lights as though it confused itself for a Miata.

That urgency — which also demonstrates itself nicely when you're looking to snag a last-minute overtake at highway speeds — holds true through the corners, too. There's MacPherson front suspension and multilink rear suspension, tuned on the firm side for a family hauler, but the upshot is an SUV that can carry an unexpected degree of pace into the turns.

Indeed, it's easy to imagine those onboard getting unsettled before the CX-9 does, which is more than we can say for most rivals. Back to back with a smaller, more lithe CX-30, you'll probably notice the over-assisted steering, but again, in its category it's a pleasant outlier.