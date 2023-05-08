2024 Mazda CX-90 Review: Rewriting The Benchmarks

Three-row SUVs are not generally known as being fun to drive, and that's a problem for an automaker like Mazda. After all, the Japanese car company has built its reputation on instilling engagement behind the wheel into segments that rivals are content to leave cheerless. Question is, has the 2024 CX-90 bitten off more there than it can chew?

Mazda knows how to make a handsome car, but the big, three-row SUV segment is tricky. On the one hand, buyers want a good-looking ride; at the same time, though, nobody wants to compromise on headroom, legroom in all three rows, and trunk space. That calls for a big, rectangular box on wheels, and yet — sorry, Nissan Cube — that simply isn't going to sell.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Despite these challenges, the CX-90 aesthetic works better than most. Certainly, the Artisan Red Metallic paint (a $595 option) helps its sultry, almost-purpling finish, adding just the right degree of attention to the curves of Mazda's bodywork. That helps lift what would otherwise be slabbish sides, as do the 21-inch alloy wheels. It definitely looks bigger than the CX-9 it's replacing.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The front is particularly charming — Mazda's judicious application of chrome helping link the grille with its LED headlights. It's distinctive, but not try-hard, like the oversized fascias of some of its rivals. Only the rear really struggles, to my eyes: the slope of the glass hits a jutting angle of the trunk door, and while that probably helps with usable cargo space below the shoulder line, it also leaves the CX-90's rump a little misshapen.