The 2023 Mazda CX-9 Vs Mazda CX-90: The Biggest Differences Explained

The Mazda CX-9 is passing the three-row SUV baton to the new 2024 Mazda CX-90, and at first glance, it'd be easy to assume the differences between the two vehicles are slight. Both are, after all, three-row SUVs; both offer all-wheel drive as standard; and both promise that familiar Mazda blend of rewarding driving dynamics and style.

With the CX-9 launched in 2016, however, it's little surprise that Mazda's recipe to achieve all that has changed in the meantime. The family SUV segment is arguably the most competitive in the industry, and while the automaker's current offering is handsome it can't quite hold up to what rivals now offer.

The starting price increases — with the CX-90 line-up kicking off at $39,595 (plus $1,375 destination) in contrast to the CX-9's $38,750 (plus $1,275 destination) — and you'll be able to spec the CX-90 all the way past $60k. In return, you'll get a wider, longer, and more square-jawed design with space for up to eight inside. However, the changes in the 2024 Mazda CX-90 begin to appear where you can't see them.