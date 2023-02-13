2023 Mazda CX-9 Review: Bowing Out Gracefully

The Mazda CX-9 is stylish, surprisingly engaging to drive, and boasts an upscale cabin design, but that isn't enough to save it. The three-row family SUV segment is fiercely competitive: "good" simply isn't sufficient and faced with increasingly capable rivals the order has been clear. The 2023 model year will be the CX-9's last.

The CX-9 has long been the flagship of Mazda's range — or, at least, the largest model the Japanese automaker offers — but that crown is being taken away. The 2024 Mazda CX-90 will take its top spot, a larger, more luxurious, and generally more competitive three-row SUV. Later in 2023, we'll see the 2024 Mazda CX-70 revealed, meanwhile, a midsize two-row model more similar in size to the CX-9.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That range readjustment means that, while the CX-5 and CX-50 were allowed to coexist, sales of the CX-9 will only continue through the end of this year. The CX-90 will arrive in the spring, with some compelling boots to fill.