2024 Mazda CX-90 Revealed With Seating For Eight And Plug-In Hybrid Option
Mazda has revealed the new 2024 CX-90, its latest three-row SUV, promising an uptick in driving engagement along with practicality and a little electrification too. It's the continued progression of Mazda's CX series, as the automaker supplants its existing SUVs and crossovers with more purposeful — and upmarket-feeling — alternatives. We've seen that done to good effect with the CX-30 and the CX-50, and now it's the turn of the CX-9 three-row SUV to get overshadowed too.
That's not to say the CX-9 underwhelms. Mazda's largest model has long struck a solid balance between pleasing the driver and offering a decent amount of interior space for a family. All the same, the three-row segment is fiercely competitive, and that means the CX-90 needs to level up.
A new design starts things off well. The 2024 CX-90 is built on a new large platform, with a longer wheelbase and wider body. As you'd expect there are plenty of Mazda's signature curves, along with available exterior chrome and up to 21-inch diamond-cut black metallic wheels.
Mild hybrid and PHEV options
Sadly Mazda isn't quite ready to flood its range with fully-electric vehicles. Instead, the 2024 CX-90 will have mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. The former is the 3.3L Inline Six e-Skyactiv Turbo, boasting 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The inline-six sandwiches an electric motor in-between the engine and the transmission, for smoother start/stop as well as better economy.
As for the plug-in hybrid, that's the new e-Skyactiv PHEV. It combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine with an electric motor and a 17.8 kWh battery. No word on electric-only range yet, but Mazda says you should get 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque in total.
All-wheel drive with rear-wheel bias is standard, as in an 8-speed automatic transmission. Mazda has also used its Kinematic Posture Control system — developed for the MX-5 Miata — and is promising less body lift and roll in the corners. Three-row SUVs aren't generally known for being particularly fun behind the wheel, but Mazda may upend that.
More comfort, more tech
Inside, there's a more upscale cabin than in the CX-9. The 2024 CX-90 can be had with two rows of bench seats, or the second row can be switched for captain's chairs (and seating for seven in total) with a choice of walk-through or center console configuration. Nappa leather, maple wood, and fabric wrapping to the trim are all available, though you may have to climb through the spec levels to get them all.
On the tech side, options include a 360-degree camera, a choice of 10.25-inch or 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a digital driver display. There's also a Bose 12-speaker audio system, remote start from the Mazda companion app, and an available wireless phone charging pad. Mazda i-Activsense is standard, with adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alerts, lane-departure warnings and assistance, and rear seat alerts.
So far, Mazda is coy on the biggest details: when the 2024 CX-90 will arrive in dealerships, and how much it will cost. We're expecting news there later in 2023.