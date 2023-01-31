2024 Mazda CX-90 Revealed With Seating For Eight And Plug-In Hybrid Option

Mazda has revealed the new 2024 CX-90, its latest three-row SUV, promising an uptick in driving engagement along with practicality and a little electrification too. It's the continued progression of Mazda's CX series, as the automaker supplants its existing SUVs and crossovers with more purposeful — and upmarket-feeling — alternatives. We've seen that done to good effect with the CX-30 and the CX-50, and now it's the turn of the CX-9 three-row SUV to get overshadowed too.

Mazda

That's not to say the CX-9 underwhelms. Mazda's largest model has long struck a solid balance between pleasing the driver and offering a decent amount of interior space for a family. All the same, the three-row segment is fiercely competitive, and that means the CX-90 needs to level up.

A new design starts things off well. The 2024 CX-90 is built on a new large platform, with a longer wheelbase and wider body. As you'd expect there are plenty of Mazda's signature curves, along with available exterior chrome and up to 21-inch diamond-cut black metallic wheels.