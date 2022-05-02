2023 Mazda CX-50 Review: Carving Out SUV White Space

Things are getting a little confusing in Mazda SUV land. The 2023 CX-50 follows the smaller CX-30 in seemingly duplicating some of the automaker's mainstays, namely the CX-5 and the CX-3. The last of those four has bowed out of the US market, but you'd be forgiven for wondering how the CX-50 and the CX-5 compare — or, for that matter, how they'll coexist.

It's a serious question, not least because in North America it's the CX-5 which bears Mazda's sales crown. With almost 170k sales under its belt in 2021, that model alone is responsible for nearly half of the company's business last year. Get the positioning right, and Mazda could find itself unlocking even more sales in its most lucrative segment.

Get it wrong, though, and it could just end up cannibalizing its most popular SUV.