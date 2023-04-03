2024 Mazda CX-90 First Drive: New Three-Row SUV Doesn't Neglect The Driver

Mazda's CX-90 is all-new for 2024 and it's an impressively easygoing 8-passenger crossover. It's a great example of a Mazda: it just works. You can enjoy it and appreciate it without understanding every detail of why that's the case, but if you're in the mood, Mazda would love to explain how they scaled the driving dynamics of the Miata to make a three-row SUV feel effortless.

The CX-90 rides on an all-new platform that was designed specifically to offer the most fun driving experience in its segment. It boasts two new powertrains, standard all-wheel drive across the lineup, a tow rating of up to 5,000 pounds, and 11 configurations designed to make this Mazda accessible to anyone shopping this class.

Will the average crossover-shopping family care about the details of the CX-90's musculature? Probably not, but they are likely to notice the CX-90 stays planted in situations that would cause other three-row crossovers to heave all over the road. Mazda's innovative systems invariably make a difference in driving enjoyment, and it's palpable in the 2024 CX-90.