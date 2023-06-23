2023 Toyota Prius Review: Hybrid Head-Turner

It's glow-up time for the Toyota Prius, and the hybrid that propelled electrification into the mainstream has seen the sort of "ugly duckling to swan" transformation that teenagers dream of. Equally important, though, Toyota gave its fuel-sipping five-seater a makeover without diluting what established its appeal in the first place. Gas savings with minimal effort.

Owning a Prius was once a badge of honor among the ecologically minded. Yes, Toyota's car could be ungainly, but its mild hybrid powertrain benefited from the automaker's relentless chasing of cost efficiency. A Prius was affordable to buy and affordable to run; no surprise, then, that it came to epitomize both those who see their car as an appliance and the flourishing UberX transportation revolution.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Neither of those things has ever been described as "sexy," however, so imagine the genuine shock when Toyota pulled back the covers on the fifth-generation Prius in late 2022. Visually distinctive for all the right reasons, for once, the 2023 Prius wowed us first with its style and then with its pricing. Kicking off at $27,450 (plus $1,095 destination) for the LE trim, even the $34,465 (plus destination) flagship Limited trim you see here still comes in well under the average paid for a new car in the U.S. these days.