A Pioneer For Future Technology: A Brief History Of The Toyota Prius

The humble Toyota Prius is the butt of seemingly hundreds of automotive jokes. The model is characterized by detractors as being as slow as a sloth, about as exciting as a doctor's office, and diametrically opposed to something like a 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS or a large diesel truck with an ill-advised lift kit. The Prius doesn't have too many friends in quite a few automotive circles.

But that characterization is at best unfair and at worst ill-informed. The Prius never set out to break speed records like a Bugatti or melt off its own tires in a rolling burnout like a Shelby Mustang. It was meant to get good fuel economy and serve as a test bed for hybrid technology that has now become commonplace. Plus, the Prius of today and the near future is quite a different animal entirely than its egg-shaped ancestors from prior generations.

The newest fifth-generation Prius has a not-disrespectful 194 horsepower (220 horsepower with the Prius Prime) when the hybrid system is going at full tilt and it's available with all-wheel drive. But the real stat to get excited about is that the base model manages to get 57 miles per gallon. That figure, to some people, is way more interesting than quarter-mile times and top speeds. It's been nearly 30 years since the very first Prius rolled off the line and a large section of today's automotive lineup owes its existence to the Prius.